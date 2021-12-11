Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.17 ($1.10).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

CINE opened at GBX 47.08 ($0.62) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The firm has a market cap of £646.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 46.28 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.85 ($1.66). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 135.35.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

