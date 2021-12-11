Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.17% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOVL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FOVL opened at $57.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

