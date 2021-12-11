Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,319,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,811,000 after acquiring an additional 272,886 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,670,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,739,000 after purchasing an additional 146,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 893,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,207,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $75.47 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21.

