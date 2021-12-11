Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,300 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDB. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $58.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.24.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.