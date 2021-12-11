Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000.

NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $51.30 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $52.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.61.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

