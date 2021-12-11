Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,755 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HumanCo Acquisition were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMCOU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 24.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 87.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

HMCOU stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.