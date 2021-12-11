Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,379 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.09% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $32.93.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

