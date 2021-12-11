Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,524 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBSC opened at $65.02 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $71.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.49.

