Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 226.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,859 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Information Services Group worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Information Services Group by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Shares of III opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.37 million, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding III? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III).

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.