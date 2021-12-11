Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 197.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,565,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $164.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.84. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $142.95 and a one year high of $187.00.

