Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,794 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of -1.86.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

