Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,494 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Blue Bird worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 112,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $472.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $28.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLBD. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

