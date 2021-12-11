Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 124.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 255,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 132,939 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPEM opened at $57.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $61.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53.

