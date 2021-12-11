Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.96% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 148.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 123.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PSCI opened at $98.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.43. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $104.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

