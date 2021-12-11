Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 17.44% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of HART opened at $28.28 on Friday. IQ Healthy Hearts ETF has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06.

