Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vinci Partners Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $148,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth $435,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth $2,842,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth $14,508,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

VINP opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $616.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.75%.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

