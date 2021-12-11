Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $26.29 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $110,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

