Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $114.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.05.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.