Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 13,419 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 377.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

XSLV stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24.

