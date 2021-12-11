Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,377 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $82.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98.

