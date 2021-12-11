Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,171 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in B. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,398,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,338,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 699,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 108,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on B shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

