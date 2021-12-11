Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.15% of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $930,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF by 3,582.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period.

Shares of FRAK stock opened at $157.50 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $162.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.21.

