Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 10,635 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Regional Management worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Regional Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth $220,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth $6,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regional Management alerts:

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $305,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,913 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,273. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RM opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $552.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $67.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.