Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 38,882 Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,882 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNSR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 333,790 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1,403.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 132,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 123,543 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 181,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 36,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SNSR opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $40.46.

