Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.94% of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BKSE stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $81.40 and a 52-week high of $103.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.