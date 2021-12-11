City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $527.47

Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 527.47 ($6.99) and traded as low as GBX 488.07 ($6.47). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 498.50 ($6.61), with a volume of 10,114 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £252.63 million and a P/E ratio of 12.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 522.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 527.47.

In related news, insider Barry Aling purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.31) per share, with a total value of £238,000 ($315,608.01). Also, insider Barry M. Olliff sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.29), for a total value of £62,067.50 ($82,306.72). Insiders sold 48,635 shares of company stock valued at $26,749,250 over the last quarter.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

