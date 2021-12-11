Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.65 Million

Brokerages expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to report $500.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $499.60 million and the highest is $501.70 million. Clarivate posted sales of $455.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLVT. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.00, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.