Clover Finance (CLV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.56 Million

Clover Finance (CURRENCY:CLV) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $158.37 million and approximately $23.56 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001527 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056189 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00118573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00172389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00023030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.04 or 0.08158398 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance (CLV) uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,071,790 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PoW/PoS coin that seems to be a scam. Clevernodes Much like masternodes, the objective of clevernodes will be to keep CLV off the market by rewarding big investors for “holding”. To run a clevernode you will need to have 25,000 (this number is still being discussed), this 25,000 will need to have been in your wallet for at least 2 weeks, you can think about it as a the clevernode minimum stake age. How will payments work? Payments relative to the past month will be made every 1st of next month. To be eligible for the payment you will need to, in the previous month have staked at least 25,000 CLV for at least 2 weeks. How much will be paid? Clevernode owners will receive the equivalent to triple the normal stake (9 * 3 = 27%/year) over the coins that staked for at least 2 weeks. With clevernodes we hope to increase Clevercoin's value while rewarding the investors that are supporting the project. If you have any suggestions/commentaries please tell us, this is the time to. EXAMPLE: Tom stakes 30,000 CLV for 3 weeks in July 2015. He will receive, in his wallet in August 1st, 675 CLV. “

