CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CME Group were worth $23,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,101,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,492 shares of company stock worth $5,622,885. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

Shares of CME stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.69. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $232.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.