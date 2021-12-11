CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 148,665 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 703,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNHI stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNHI. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

