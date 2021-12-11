Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 111.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Codexis worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDXS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In other Codexis news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,750. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $31.71 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

