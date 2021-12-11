Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 43,446 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $43,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $82.10 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

