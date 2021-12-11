Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COHR. Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $265.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Coherent has a 1 year low of $134.98 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.65.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Coherent will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 160.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 22.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

