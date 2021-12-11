CoinPoker Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28,565.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $17.53 million and approximately $28,565.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 62.9% higher against the US dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040129 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006999 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

