Coinsuper Ecosystem Network 1-Day Volume Hits $11.00 (CEN)

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market capitalization of $187,981.43 and $11.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coinsuper Ecosystem Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040383 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.71 or 0.00210245 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Profile

CEN is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official website is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsuper Ecosystem Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsuper Ecosystem Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinsuper Ecosystem Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.