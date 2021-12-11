Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $54,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Colfax by 18,033.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at $1,251,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CFXA opened at $182.46 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $148.30 and a twelve month high of $212.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.40.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

