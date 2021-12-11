Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,674 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $19,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after buying an additional 1,425,525 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after buying an additional 1,246,112 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,716,000 after buying an additional 837,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,276,000 after buying an additional 828,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

