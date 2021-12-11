Collateral Pay (COLL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,044.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $671,382.34 and $8,044.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,013.24 or 0.08143172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00080427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,327.00 or 1.00088218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002764 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

