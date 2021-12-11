Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.55% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 550,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia India Consumer ETF alerts:

INCO opened at $57.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.