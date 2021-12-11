Comparing ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ABVC BioPharma and Milestone Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABVC BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 241.88%. Given Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Milestone Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ABVC BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABVC BioPharma -2,145.77% -318.25% -91.57% Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -25.56% -24.40%

Volatility & Risk

ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.57, indicating that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABVC BioPharma $480,000.00 207.42 -$9.79 million N/A N/A Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$49.97 million ($0.85) -6.88

ABVC BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals beats ABVC BioPharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new drugs and medical devices. The firm’s products pipeline include ABV-1501, which is a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer (TNBC); ABV-1504 is a botanical reuptake inhibitor that targets norepinephrine; ABV-1505 for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); ABV-1702 is to treat myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); ABV-1703, for Pancreatic Cancer; ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 is a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy; ABV-2001; and ABV-2002. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications. The company was founded by Philippe Douville and Philippe Lamarre in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

