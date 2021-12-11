Comparing Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Redwire and Aerojet Rocketdyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwire N/A N/A N/A Aerojet Rocketdyne 6.55% 52.80% 6.60%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Redwire and Aerojet Rocketdyne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aerojet Rocketdyne 0 4 0 0 2.00

Redwire currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.60%. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.62%. Given Redwire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Redwire is more favorable than Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Redwire and Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwire N/A N/A -$12.26 million N/A N/A Aerojet Rocketdyne $2.07 billion 1.65 $137.70 million $1.71 24.91

Aerojet Rocketdyne has higher revenue and earnings than Redwire.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aerojet Rocketdyne beats Redwire on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc. in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector. The Real Estate segment operates through Easton Development Company, LLC in re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of excess real estate assets. The company was founded by William O’Neil on September 29, 1915 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

