Comparing Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) & Source Capital (NYSE:SOR)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Source Capital has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.8% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Source Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.0% of Source Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gladstone Capital and Source Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Source Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Capital presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.12%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Source Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Source Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 156.71% 9.26% 5.11% Source Capital N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Source Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Gladstone Capital pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Source Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Source Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $53.79 million 7.34 $84.30 million $2.54 4.53 Source Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Source Capital.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Source Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc. is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock selection approach, focusing on such factors as high liquidity, relatively unleveraged balance sheets, and long-term ability to earn above-average returns on capital to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 2500 Index, the S&P 500 Index, and the Nasdaq Composite Index. Source Capital, Inc. was formed in June 1, 1968 and is domiciled in the United States.

