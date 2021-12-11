Comparing Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB) & Its Competitors

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBKB) is one of 38 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Rhinebeck Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rhinebeck Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp Competitors 114 433 253 16 2.21

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 1.19%. Given Rhinebeck Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rhinebeck Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhinebeck Bancorp 20.77% 9.07% 0.91% Rhinebeck Bancorp Competitors 23.10% 8.93% 0.96%

Risk & Volatility

Rhinebeck Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rhinebeck Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rhinebeck Bancorp $52.70 million $5.92 million 10.65 Rhinebeck Bancorp Competitors $145.97 million $15.66 million 28.37

Rhinebeck Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rhinebeck Bancorp. Rhinebeck Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rhinebeck Bancorp rivals beat Rhinebeck Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties. Construction loans, which include land loans, are comprised mostly of non-owner occupied projects, whereby the property is generally under development and tends to have more risk than the owner occupied loans. The Residential Real Estate loans are secured by the borrower’s residential real estate generally in a first lien position. The Commercial and Industrial loans segment consists of loans made for purposes of financing the activities of commercial customers. The Consumer loans are classified into the following three classes: indirect automobile loans, home equity loans and other consumer loans. The firm also engages in the provision of financial services. It offers mobile banking, savings and money markets, lendi

