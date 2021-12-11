Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMP. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 19.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after acquiring an additional 472,016 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after buying an additional 208,238 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after buying an additional 182,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,861,000 after buying an additional 52,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.96. 267,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -10.56%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.