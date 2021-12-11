Compound (COMP) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Compound has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $91.98 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $196.31 or 0.00397376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,207,618 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

