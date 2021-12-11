Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Comtech Telecommunications has a payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $24.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.63 million, a PE ratio of 490.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 104.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

