Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.
Comtech Telecommunications has a payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.
NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $24.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.63 million, a PE ratio of 490.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 104.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.
About Comtech Telecommunications
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.
