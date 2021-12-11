Connolly Sarah T. Sells 1,055 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.6% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.71.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $261.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $261.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

