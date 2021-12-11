Constellation (DAG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.18 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $193.68 million and $1.18 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.