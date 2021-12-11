ContentBox Trading 27.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $578,029.21 and $15,000.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012749 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00195226 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001018 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

