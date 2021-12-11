Contrasting Dalrada (DFCO) & Its Competitors

Dalrada (OTCMKTS: DFCO) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Dalrada to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Dalrada alerts:

Dalrada has a beta of 7.68, indicating that its stock price is 668% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dalrada and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada 0 0 0 0 N/A Dalrada Competitors 220 792 1003 32 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 14.09%. Given Dalrada’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dalrada has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dalrada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada -17.39% -0.56% -23.05% Dalrada Competitors 6.17% -4.61% 7.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dalrada and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada $3.41 million $90,000.00 -44.25 Dalrada Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 10.06

Dalrada’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada. Dalrada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dalrada rivals beat Dalrada on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Dalrada

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering, Health, Information Technology, Education, and Corporate. The company was founded by Brian Bonar in September 1982 and is headquartered Escondido, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.